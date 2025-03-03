The Meghalaya government plans to operationalise the Jengjal Cryogenic Oxygen Plant despite delays since its inauguration, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh confirmed during today's budget session of the Legislative Assembly.

"The Liquid Medical Oxygen Tank needs to be shifted due to construction work at Baljek Integrated Health complex," Lyngdoh explained when questioned about the delay by MLA Rupa Marak.

The plant, which has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 80,13,250, is expected to boost healthcare infrastructure in the Garo Hills region once operational. The facility is part of the state's efforts to strengthen medical oxygen supply following shortages experienced during the pandemic.

Lyngdoh assured legislators that operationalising the oxygen plant remains a priority for the Health Department, though she did not provide a specific timeline for completion of the relocation work.