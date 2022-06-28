Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the state will seek additional funds from the centre to repair infrastructure damage caused by recent landslides and flash floods. Home Minister Amit Shah assured to send a central team to ensure the accuracy of the assessment.



"After observing the tremendous damage, we realised we needed more funds than what was previously estimated at Rs 300 crore," Sangma told reporters on Monday.



"When I met with Home Minister Amit Shah, he informed me that he would send a central team to ensure the accuracy of the assessment." "I'm glad he proposed it and based on that, he requested me to go to the affected districts, and when I went there, I saw with my own eyes that the damages were unimaginable," Sangma added.



While they waited for the central team to assess the damages, the chief minister of Meghalaya said he had also directed his own department to assess the whole situation and start restorations immediately, which will not require the support of the central government.



Earlier, the Meghalaya government requested 300 crore from the Centre to compensate for flood and landslide losses. Heavy rains and flooding have struck Meghalaya and neighbouring Assam. Meghalaya's administration has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting 300 crore in financial help.



According to the reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted at least 96 tonnes of relief material in Assam and Meghalaya as part of its humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation.



Sangma has praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for assisting the state administration in its efforts to air drop crucial items to communities affected by heavy rain-induced floods throughout the state.



“For the 1st time in the history of Meghalaya, relief operations of this magnitude are being carried out in the state. Thank you guardians of the skies and a great job by the whole coordinating team”, Sangma wrote on his Twitter on Sunday.