The Defence State Office, Guwahati has assured the submission of a detailed survey report in regards to the plot of land at Lum Survey in Shillong, following the alleged detection of illegal settlers and complaints of illegal activities.

The assurance was made by representatives of the defence state office during a meeting convened by the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District SC Sadhu, on May 1.

Speaking to reporters, Sadhu said the representatives of the defence state office in Guwahati attended the meeting and shared the entire history and action being initiated by them in regards to the said land.

He said, “They (defence) assured to share information (about the background history and action taken by them). We will also study in order to help us to decide on our future course of action.”

With regards to the pending case before the court, the DC informed, “Initially, there was a title suit for this land and it was given in favour of the defence state office.” He however said when the defence authority issued an eviction notice, some of the people, who were there, went to court and the court issued a stay order that eviction has to be followed as per law.

He said the latest hearing was held in the month of December, last year and the court had fixed May 27 as the next date of hearing the matter.



When asked, the DC said, “As of no (survey is being conducted) as it is already in the court and court has fixed May 27 for the decision. So, as it is subjudice we are not going for any survey as of now. But as I said they (defence) are sending their detailed report as they have already done the survey…”

Further, Sadhu said that the district administration will take action against illegal activities at Lum Survey. “We are initiating with the SP of East Khasi Hills for a detailed report of law and order in this area so that we will take action as per procedure in respect to any violation of law and order,” he added.

“As discussed today, we are forming a joint committee of our office, defence state office and police and municipal board and we are sending a team in addition to this law and order report that we are getting from the police – to go for field inspection and verification. We will take immediate action to ensure these activities should be stopped. We are going for a field inspection within this week itself,” he added.

The DC also said, “As allegations is there that this place is used for drug peddling and drug smuggling, we are seeking a report from police and after verification the particular activities that are being done so setting aside court status quo it is only for eviction but for law and order, it will not stop us from taking measures to maintain law and order.”