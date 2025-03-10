The Umiam Reservoir plays a crucial role in Meghalaya’s water supply and hydroelectric power generation. However, concerns about sedimentation affecting storage capacity have been growing.

Power Minister AT Mondal, answering a question from Heavingstone Kharpran in the Assembly, confirmed that there are currently no plans for desiltation.

He also provided historical details, stating that the Umiam Bridge, an essential transport link, was constructed in 1965.

While no immediate structural risks have been reported, regular maintenance and long-term planning for both the reservoir and bridge will be necessary to prevent future disruptions.