A major dispute erupted between street vendors and Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh over the contentious issue of hawker relocation from Khyndailad, with vendors staging late-night protests and challenging the minister's consultation claims.

The Meghalaya & Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association strongly refuted Lyngdoh's statements about vendor consultations, calling them "willfully misleading." Vendors demonstrated their opposition by continuing to operate until 11 pm on November 23, demanding proper implementation of street vending laws.

Activist Angela Rangad, speaking on behalf of the association, stated that the minister's statements were entirely fabricated and reflected a worrying lack of understanding of the law. She highlighted that heritage markets such as Khyndailad could not be classified as no-vending zones under the Street Vendors Act of 2014.

While Minister Lyngdoh maintains that extensive consultations occurred over the past year through a committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, the association insists they were never part of these discussions. The vendors argue that any relocation decisions must involve the Town Vending Committee, which requires 40% representation from elected street vendors.

The association has taken an unusual step by offering to conduct a training session for Minister Lyngdoh and other officials on street vending laws and urban design practices. They warn that any forced evictions could significantly impact Shillong's urban economy, where street vendors play a crucial role in employment and revenue generation.