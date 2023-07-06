Meghalaya High Court on July 6 directed the state government to file a comprehensive report on power shortfall measures.

Commenting after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Flaming Marak sometime in May this year, the division bench said that the State will file a more comprehensive report indicating the larger picture across the State and providing details pertaining to every district.

“The State will also indicate the measures taken to obtain additional power from the national grid and other sources that are available to reduce the shortfall,” reads the order.

The order said though a status report has been filed by the State, the whole picture is not indicated therein. The order also states that the State’s refrain at that time that because of the low pre monsoon rains and the water level at Umiam having fallen, adequate generation of power was not possible.

The State had stated that a large portion of the issue would have been resolved with the arrival of the monsoon and the rising water level at Umiam.

Though the power demand in Meghalaya was about 200 mega units per day, the extent of supply was 88 mega units per day, as mentioned in the previous affidavit. However, Meghalaya High Court in a status report filed on behalf of the State on Wednesday stated that some figures have been given indicating the list of essential service providers which are exempt from load-shedding, but the present demand and supply figures have not been indicated, nor has the State detailed the measures adopted to augment the supply of electricity.

The order reads, “It is completely unacceptable that the quantum of deficit would be in excess of 50 per cent. It is possible that because of low rainfall or other problems there is a shortfall for some period and a shortfall which may be not more than 10 per cent of the daily demand. It seems that the shortfall here is more than 50 to 60 per cent of the demand and such a situation cannot be acceptable in this day and age where both business and domestic life almost come to a standstill without the availability of electricity”.

Further on a more long-term basis, the Court has asked the State to look at small capacity hydel or other forms of electricity general projects, particularly since the State is endowed with heavy rainfall and enjoys a hilly terrain where small projects may be put up at low cost to cater to the needs of the immediate locality.

“Indeed, a 10-year or a 20-year plan has to be made out, taking into account the increased demand in future, to ensure that adequate steps are taken either to generate electricity or to purchase or obtain supply thereof from other sources to ensure that, ideally, there is no gap between the demand and the supply,” it said.

The next hearing on the matter will be held on July 25.