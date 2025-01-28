The Meghalaya High Court has directed a Guwahati hospital to immediately form a medical board to examine a woman who is challenging the age restrictions in India's assisted reproductive technology law.

The petitioner, Silbania Lyngdoh, has contested the validity of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, which prohibits women over 50 years from accessing fertility treatments. Lyngdoh, who is just over 50, seeks to undergo the procedure despite the legal age barrier.

The court expressed displeasure over delays by the Institute of Human Reproduction, Guwahati, which had cited lack of official documentation as a reason for not constituting the medical board as ordered on December 12, 2024.

"We do not appreciate this delay caused by the hospital," the division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh stated in their order. The judges emphasised that the hospital could have verified the court order from the website if they had "an intention to comply with it."

The court also clarified procedural aspects, noting that "documents mentioned in the letter of the Medical Superintendent dated 18th January 2025 are not sent by the Court but served by the party upon the person or authority concerned for compliance."

The Union of India and State representatives have requested two weeks to seek instructions on the matter. The case will next be heard on February 10, 2025.

This case could potentially impact the current legal framework governing assisted reproductive technology in India, particularly regarding age-based restrictions on accessing fertility treatments.