The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the deployment of police at Mawjymbuin Cave in East Khasi Hills District following a dispute over an annual pilgrimage. The court's order came during a hearing of a writ petition filed by the Yatra Committee against the State of Meghalaya, Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram, and others.

The court warned against spreading false information, stating, "It is put to general information that in the event such further falsehood is spread, appropriate action will be taken by this Court immediately on the same being taken notice of."

To address security concerns, the court instructed the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills District, to establish a police picket in the area. The court also called for the formation of a committee to manage the cave, considering its sanctity, environmental aspects, and religious significance.

"As the matter deserves further consideration before any final orders are passed, this Court considers it expedient that a committee be formed to look into the entire aspect of the matter," the court order stated.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District has been tasked with proposing members for this committee within a week.

In response to the court's direction to reconsider their decision not to issue a No Objection Certificate for the pilgrimage, H. Rapsang, Mawsynram Assistant Rangbah Shnong and spokesperson, cited time constraints and the need for further consultation to ensure peaceful visitation.

The Yatra Committee's advocate, S. Jindal, acknowledged the time limitations and agreed to postpone this year's pilgrimage pending further developments.

The court expressed regret that no resolution could be reached to allow the organisation of the yatra, which is considered sacred by the petitioners. However, it noted the petitioners' willingness to postpone the event while awaiting a resolution.