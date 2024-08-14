Health authorities have launched an investigation after a suspected polio case was reported in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

A two-year-old boy from a remote village has shown symptoms of poliomyelitis, officials said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organisation declared Meghalaya polio-free in 2014, with the last case detected in 2011.

A senior doctor from the Directorate of Health Services stated that the boy was detected with symptoms during routine surveillance and has been sent to Goalpara in Assam for treatment.



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Health authorities have initiated an investigation, and a team of doctors from WHO has arrived in Tikrikilla to collect samples.

The village where the suspected case was found has a high number of unvaccinated residents. Poliomyelitis, commonly known as polio, is a highly infectious disease caused by the poliomyelitis virus.