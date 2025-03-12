The High Court of Meghalaya on March 12 ordered state authorities to establish a permanent solution for housing stray dogs in Shillong, addressing ongoing concerns about dog attacks and public safety.

During proceedings of PIL No. 4 of 2024, a bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh reviewed the government's efforts to manage the city's stray dog population.

The Shillong Municipal Board reported it has completed a temporary structure that can accommodate only 20 dogs. According to minutes from a February 12 meeting presented by Additional Advocate General T. Yangi B, the government had agreed to allow the Board to use its animal shelter at Upper Shillong for 60 days.

"Unless a permanent place is allocated by the government to the Board, the problem will recur after 60 days," argued the Board's counsel during today's hearing.

The court noted this concern should have been raised during the earlier government meeting rather than first appearing in court. In response, the bench directed the State and Municipal Board to hold another meeting to discuss "proper decision taken for permanent placement of these stray dogs within 60 days or within such extended time if any, allowed by the State to keep these dogs in its shelter."

The Court also suggested that officials "consider permitting more temporary accommodations to be set up by the Board to accommodate the street dogs" while permanent solutions are developed.

The PIL, filed by Kaustav Paul against the State of Meghalaya, originally addressed broader concerns about the "menace posed by" stray dogs but is now focused specifically on providing appropriate shelter for them. Previous court proceedings noted the Municipal Board had undertaken vaccination and sterilization programs but lacked adequate facilities.

The Court scheduled the next hearing for May 8 to review progress on the matter, requiring the State and Municipal Board to jointly file a report before that date.