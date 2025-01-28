The Meghalaya High Court has issued fresh directions to enhance road safety in the state. After reviewing the progress made on the compliance of its order from December 2024, the court has decided to dispose of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by petitioner Romilton Pahsyntiew.

The court observed that the authorities had satisfactorily implemented the previous order. As a result, it issued three new mandates aimed at improving road safety for motorists in East Khasi Hills.

The key directives include:

- Marking of speed breakers: The government must ensure that all speed breakers are clearly visible from a reasonable distance, enhancing driver awareness.

- Installation of signage: Speed breakers should be preceded by warning signs, where feasible, to alert drivers of the need to slow down.

- Use of speed detection devices: The state must ensure proper installation and maintenance of speed detection equipment wherever necessary.

The order was delivered by the division bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh. The court emphasised that these measures will improve road safety and make travel safer for residents and visitors alike.

Advocates representing the petitioner and respondents, N Syngkon, ZE Nongkynrih, R Colney, and ER Chyne, were present during the proceedings.