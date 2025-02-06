The High Court of Meghalaya has modified its earlier order requiring disciplinary action against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) officers, instead calling for a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in a retail outlet dealership allocation.

The division bench of Chief Justice J.P. Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh heard BPCL's appeal against a December 2, 2024 single-judge order that had directed "appropriate disciplinary action" against officers for allegedly misleading the court and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh.

The case involves a disputed dealership allocation on the Rambrai-Kyrsai road in West Khasi Hills. While BPCL had declared Lumborlang Wanswett as the successful bidder through a draw of lots on February 22, 2024, another applicant, Danialking Marwein, had challenged the rejection of his application over a PAN card number discrepancy.

"Prima facie on the available facts we do not find that there is any irregularity or misconduct committed by any of the officers of the appellant," the division bench noted. However, it directed BPCL to investigate whether "the drawing of lots was hastened, pending the PAN card issue to defeat the claim of the respondent/writ petitioner or whether the acceptance of the bid of Lumborlang Wanswett was backdated."

The court emphasized that disciplinary action should only follow if the inquiry reveals genuine misconduct, stating that proceedings should not be initiated "if it is found that there has been a bona fide error of judgment or mistaken notion about some state of facts but the officer has acted honestly in discharge of his duty."

The division bench also set aside the Rs 1 lakh cost imposed by the single judge. The case gained additional attention as Marwein, the original petitioner, was absent during the appeal proceedings despite being served notice.