The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve the remaining issues on the Jowai-Ratacherra stretch of NH-6 "as soon as possible," following a review of repair progress on Monday.

Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh expressed satisfaction with the overall pace of repairs but noted concerns highlighted in the Amicus Curiae's report, including "large potholes" and "exposed rods from small bridges."

"We have every reason to believe that the work of repair is progressing satisfactorily," the court stated while reviewing the public interest litigation filed by the late Kynjaimon Amse against NHAI and other respondents.

The court expects the entire 102.225 km highway to "become safely pliable, without any obstruction within reasonable time," according to counsel S. Sengupta's submissions on behalf of NHAI.

Both the state government and NHAI have been instructed to file status reports ahead of the next hearing scheduled for April 16, 2025. "We earnestly hope that the status report would indicate completion of the project," the bench added.

The matter will continue to be monitored under PIL No. 11 of 2022, with Additional Advocate General K. Khan representing the state government alongside GA ER Chyne.