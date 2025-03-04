The Meghalaya High Court has raised critical questions about the age restrictions in the Assisted Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, after a 51-year-old woman challenged her inability to undergo IVF treatment.

The court is scrutinising Section 21(g)(i) of the Act, which currently limits ART services to women between 21 and 50 years old.

A medical report submitted by the Institute of Human Reproduction highlighted significant health risks, noting that "pregnancy above the age of 35 years is high risk" and women over 35 contribute to 31% of pregnancy-related deaths.

Referencing a recent Kerala High Court judgment that upheld similar age restrictions, the Meghalaya bench has called for a more nuanced approach. "A better approach would be to evaluate patient wise, considering her special and general health condition and attending risk factors," the court observed.

The court has given the petitioner, the state, and central government an opportunity to file additional affidavits by March 13, 2025. As an interim measure, the court has permitted preliminary medical procedures, allowing the collection and preservation of genetic material.

The case continues to challenge the blanket age restrictions, suggesting a potential landmark decision in reproductive rights and medical regulations.