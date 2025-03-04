The Meghalaya High Court has expressed serious disappointment over the lack of progress in establishing crematorium facilities for indigenous Khasi, Jaintia, and Hindu communities.

A public interest litigation revealed deep-rooted community tensions, with indigenous Khasi and Jaintia people reluctant to share cremation spaces with Hindus.

Despite government proposals to set up electric hybrid crematoria in multiple locations including New Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Nongpoh, none of the sanctioned projects have become operational.

The court's earlier order from October 2025 aimed to resolve the impasse by suggesting shared crematorium facilities with separate timing for different communities. However, little progress has been made.

In a stern directive, the court has instructed the District Magistrate to implement the previous order within four weeks. The newly appointed Amicus Curiae, N Syngkon, will collaborate with district authorities to address the issue.

The case is set for the next hearing on April 8, 2025.