Meghalaya's Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma voicing 'disappointment' over the MDA government's initiative to amend the Meghalaya State Indigenous People’s Protection Framework (MSIPF) Act, 2024 and sought clarification.

In a letter to the chief minister, the organisation stated, "This proposed amendment seeks to empower individuals, groups, and companies to acquire land in Meghalaya through the Investment Meghalaya Association, a move that we firmly believe undermines our cherished traditional values and threatens our legal rights as indigenous people."

Furthermore, the union accused the state government of apparently disregarding the 1971 Land Transfer Act and rights of the Khasi community, prohibiting non-tribals from acquiring land within the state.

The pressure group urged the National People's Party-led MDA government to consider the track record of the industries that would arise from such investments, as well as the pressing employment crisis. "These businesses have frequently left behind a legacy of social hardships and environmental degradation that has adversely affected our communities," the letter added.

"It appears that your administration is grappling with substantial financial liabilities and may be considering sacrificing our heritage for short-term fiscal relief," the union stated in its letter, further cautioning the government against dealing with entities that "threaten way of life."



It also reminded that matters related to the Instrument of Accession and the Standstill Agreement concerning land rights as outlined by the 25 Hynñiewtrep Himas remains unresolved.

"The people placed their trust in your government not only to protect our cultural and natural heritage but also to ensure that it is not relinquished for the sake of financial gain," HITO added.