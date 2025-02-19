A training programme on improved cashew cultivation practices was successfully conducted at Circuit House, Ampati, on February 18.

Organised by the Multi-Technology Testing Centre & Vocational Training Centre, College of Community Science, CAU, Imphal, and funded by ICAR-Directorate of Cashew Research, the event aimed to equip farmers with advanced cultivation techniques.

Fifty cashew farmers from four C&RD Blocks of the South West Garo Hills District participated in the programme. Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills District, Hema Nayak, attended as the Chief Guest, alongside Dr TN Ravi Prasad, Principal Scientist, Puttur, and Dr Jyoti V Vastrad, Dean of the College of Community Science, Tura. Officials from various departments also extended their support.

The training focused on enhancing productivity and sustainability in cashew farming through scientific knowledge and resource optimisation. Technical bulletins detailing modern cultivation techniques were released to aid farmers, and input supplies were distributed to support improved agricultural practices.

The initiative seeks to boost cashew production in Meghalaya by promoting advanced farming methods, ensuring better yields, and increasing profitability for farmers in the region.