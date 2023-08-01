The Hynniewtrep Youth Council on August 1 met the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the North Eastern Hills University (NEHU), Prof PS Shukla to raise many questions regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to all the affiliated colleges of NEHU.

Speaking to reporters, Robertjune Kharjahrin the President of HYC has put up a question as to whether all the affiliated colleges in the state are up for the “herculean” task of implementing the new NEP 2020. He also questioned whether the University is capable of providing academic support to the colleges.

“What will happen to colleges who lack financial resources, manpower, colleges who don’t have books and study materials required for both students and teachers”, said Robertjune.

Have the University give a second thought to all these issues faced by most of the colleges in the state, and question the HYC president.

He further raised concerns about the support put forward by the Central and State Governments to the colleges. Without government support, it will affect the students indirectly as the colleges will have no option but to raise the college fee.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Khasi Students’ Union calls for a 24-hour road blockade along NH-44

“This will be a huge problem, we don’t want to see students drop out because they cannot afford to pay college fees. If colleges have to hire new teachers and staff they will have to raise the college fee”, he added.

Noting, NEHU has announced to implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for its undergraduate courses from the upcoming academic session, i.e. August 1.

However, this new development has faced backlash from both students and teachers alike. Whereby, the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA) had asked its members to boycott classes barring third and fifth-semester classes.

Raising this concern, HYC president Robertjune raised a question, “Can NEHU go ahead with this implementation of the NEP without the approval of the Academic Council?”.

The HYC has demanded that the University has to call for an Emergency Academic Council meeting to take cognisance into these matters.

“We have demanded the University to call for a meeting with all the stakeholders including the principals and teachers of all colleges, representatives from the government and civil society members. As this meeting will be very important for the university to take a call on whether to go ahead or to wait”, said the HYC president.

Robertjune informed that the VC of NEHU has assured to call for a meeting with all stakeholders but on the Emergency Academic Council meeting, the VC is yet to take a call as he will meet with his team first, further informed Robertjune.