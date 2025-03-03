The Urban Affairs Department has identified a 112-acre plot at Nonghali, Meghalaya approximately 47 kilometres from Shillong, as a potential site for a new scientific landfill facility, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar revealed today.

"The area required for scientific processing and disposal of solid waste for the population of Shillong City is approximately 100-150 acres," Dhar explained during the Assembly's budget session when questioned by MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang.

The identification comes as part of ongoing efforts to find alternatives to the current Marten landfill site at Mawlai Mawiong, which has faced opposition from local residents and environmental concerns.

Dhar noted that the government had floated an Expression of Interest in March 2022, receiving offers from four landowners. After inspection and preliminary studies, a Task Force Committee shortlisted Nonghali and land at Kshieh Sohram, Lwai & Mawiong Village as the most promising options.