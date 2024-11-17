The Open Studio, organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong concluded on November 16, uniting 16 accomplished artists from institutions across the country.

The 10-day event held from November 6 to November 16 aimed to integrate creativity with management education.

The Open Studio housed over 100 paintings created during the course of its 10-day 'Artist Residency Programme' at the Umsawli campus.

The second edition of the programme was inaugurated by Shishir Kumar Bajoria Chairman BOG, on November 6 in the presence of the IIM Shillong fraternity.

Organised by Zeitgeist, the institute’s literary, quizzing and activities club, the initiative aims to create a vibrant space for interaction and inspiration, where the worlds of art and management can intersect.

The programme aspires to bridge disciplinary gaps, fostering innovative ideas and holistic learning to address global business challenges.

During the course of the programme, IIM Shillong hosted a keynote session featuring Jeet Banerjee, Founder of Gameplan Sports Private Ltd., who shared his entrepreneurial journey and valuable insights into the creative industry. Additionally, Dr. Paula Sengupta Member BOG, presented a discussion on her art, delving into themes of domestic space, patriarchy, and the enduring impact of colonialism.

This year’s theme, Misty Musings: The Shifting Landscape, explored the interplay between clarity and obscurity, inviting artists, and the wider IIM Shillong community to look beyond the surface.

Discussions were also held, highlighting the transformative role of art in shaping perspectives and driving meaningful change.

Through workshops, discussions, and collaborative projects, the residency provided a platform for both artists and students to explore the profound impact of art on leadership, creativity, and problem-solving.

By fostering critical thinking, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and innovation, the Artist Residency Programme embodies India's New Education Policy's vision of equipping students with 21st-century skills and perspectives.