The 11th edition of IIM Shillong’s Sustainability Conference (SUSCON XI) concluded as a pivotal platform for global discourse on sustainability and climate action. The three-day event brought together leading academics, practitioners, and industry leaders to discuss solutions for the critical challenges posed by climate change.

The conference opened with remarks from Dr Kailash Choudhary, Conference Chair, and Prof Basav Roychoudhury, Dean of Research at IIM Shillong, who introduced the event’s focus on actionable solutions. The inaugural ceremony featured addresses by Padma Shri awardee Shyam Sundar Paliwal and Prabodha Acharya, Chief Sustainability Officer of JSW Group. Both highlighted the urgent need for collective responsibility in addressing environmental issues.

The first day set a strong academic tone with keynote speakers presenting innovative approaches to sustainability. Prof Tiina Onkila of Jyväskylä University, Finland, outlined pathways for sustainable business practices, while Prof Ugur Soytas from Denmark’s Technical University explored the importance of prioritizing societal well-being in climate policies. Prof Michael Zwicky Hauschild of the DTU Centre for Absolute Sustainability discussed the integration of absolute perspectives in sustainability assessments.

Discussions on the second day focused on industrial applications and the socio-economic dimensions of sustainability. Prof Christoph Herrmann from Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany, examined sustainable urban solutions and positive-impact factories. Prof. Kuldip Singh Sangwan of BITS Pilani delved into product lifecycle assessments, and Harsh Choudhry, CEO of sentra.world, highlighted how AI and blockchain can aid industrial decarbonisation.

Addressing global inequalities, Somdeb Banerjee, former CEO of Tata Steel Minerals, emphasised how economic divides exacerbate environmental issues. Prof Gerard Farias challenged corporate sustainability myths, while wildlife biologist Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar offered strategies for reshaping public attitudes toward climate change mitigation.

The final day turned attention to pragmatic approaches for addressing the climate crisis. Flo Oberhofer, COO of PyroCCS, presented the potential of carbon removal technologies in the Global South. The conference concluded with a valedictory address by Pradeep Sangwan, founder of Healing Himalayas Foundation, who shared his journey in community-led environmental conservation.

SUSCON XI reinforced its position as a global hub for meaningful dialogues on sustainability, creating a platform for interdisciplinary collaboration and innovative solutions to tackle climate change.