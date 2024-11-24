The 11th International Sustainability Conference at IIM Shillong saw an unprecedented response with 301 research submissions focusing on building a climate-positive world, reflecting growing global concerns about environmental challenges.

Padma Shri recipient Shyam Sundar Paliwal showcased a remarkable rural initiative at the conference, describing how his village Piplantri plants 111 trees for every girl child born. The project has evolved beyond environmental conservation to tackle social issues like girl child education and dowry practices.

JSW Group's Chief Sustainability Officer, Prabodha Acharya, highlighted three critical trends affecting sustainability: nature, inequality, and diversity. He stressed the urgent need for businesses to adopt sustainable practices and manage their environmental impact.

Researchers from India, Hungary, USA, and Finland presented 118 papers selected through rigorous review. The conference, supported by GAIL India Ltd and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd, has emerged as a significant platform for sustainability dialogue over the past 15 years.

Previous editions of the conference have featured prominent figures including Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam and Padma Bhushan Sundarlal Bahuguna, establishing IIM Shillong as a key centre for environmental discourse in academia.