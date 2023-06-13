Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi informed the high court that the owners of illicit coke factories in the state are largely from Assam and conduct business through Benami transactions.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee instructed the state police chief to submit a report if actions are in line with the law as soon feasible on the problem.

The order was issued after the petitioner argued that the proprietors of the illicit coke factories are widely known and freely wander Guwahati.

Meanwhile, the Justice (Rtd) BP Katakey committee filed to the court an interim report on coke plants in several regions of the northeastern state.

Also Read: Assam's illegal coal mining deaths: Environmentalists allege state government a mute spectator

In April of last year, the Meghalaya High Court appointed retired Judge B P Katakey to head a committee charged with suggesting actions that the state should take in response to Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directives on coal-related matters.

The panel informed the court in the interim report that 13 Coke facilities are operational in the East Jaintia Hills area, while 38 others are not.

In the West Khasi Hills area, four Coke facilities are operational, while 61 others are not.

While there are no coke plants in the Ri-Bhoi area, five of the seven ferroalloy mills are operational, according to the study.

The bench directed the state police chief to provide a report on the findings of the committee's most recent interim report.