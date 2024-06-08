Meghalaya government has acknowledged the need for strengthening laws and fostering community involvement. Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, on June 7, stated that the Law Department is rigorously working towards tightening the noose around drug traffickers' necks.

"We have to strengthen our laws, and that's why we have decided to solicit the views of the Dorbar Shnong (traditional institutions) also," Lyngdoh said during a consultative meeting on anti-drug initiatives.

Over 60 Dorbar Shnongs of greater Shillong have decided to constitute village defense parties (VDPs) to assist the government in addressing the drug issue. The traditional institutions have been asked to submit suggestions on amending The Meghalaya Village Defence Organisation Rules, 2008, within three weeks to one month.

Lyngdoh emphasised the reconstitution of VDPs as the first initiative, stating, "The various dorbar shnongs would prepare themselves to constitute these VDPs." He added that the rules would be updated to reflect the changing challenges, and the VDPs would become "foot soldiers" assisting law enforcement agencies in identifying potential drug traffickers.

This initiative is part of the Drug Reduction Elimination & Action Mission (DREAM) launched in June 2023, a targeted mission to build a "Drug Free Meghalaya" by leveraging the combined efforts of the state and local communities.