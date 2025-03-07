The state government has invited national and international design firms to submit tenders for the construction of the new Meghalaya Secretariat at New Shillong.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar, clarified that a competitive design selection process is underway.

A committee headed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has been set up to evaluate and select the best design proposal. However, there was no international or national-level design competition held for the project.

The new Secretariat is part of the government’s vision to develop modern infrastructure in Shillong. The selection process aims to ensure that the final design aligns with Meghalaya’s administrative and functional needs.