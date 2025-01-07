Meghalaya's health department has moved to calm public concerns about Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), stating that only nine cases were confirmed nationwide in December 2024 despite media reports raising alarms about the respiratory illness.

Health Secretary Ramkumar S released an advisory following an emergency meeting of the state's Health Experts Committee on January 7. The committee convened to assess HMPV's threat level and review the state's medical preparedness.

"HMPV is not a new virus - it has been circulating among the population for many years since its discovery in 2001," the advisory stated, emphasising that no deaths have been reported from the virus.

According to health officials, HMPV presents with common flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat and runny nose. Of 714 suspected cases investigated across India in December, only nine tested positive.

"Current trends are consistent with seasonal patterns and do not indicate an unusual or alarming situation," the health secretary noted in the advisory.

The state government has recommended basic preventive measures, including regular handwashing and mask usage for individuals experiencing flu symptoms. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme continues to monitor the situation.

"The health system of Meghalaya is well equipped and strengthened to tackle any outbreak situations," Ramkumar assured, while emphasising that the advisory is primarily precautionary.

The health department maintains that the current HMPV situation requires awareness but not alarm, as the virus typically causes mild symptoms and has not led to any fatalities.