A job fair exclusively for persons with disabilities (PwDs) saw 41 candidates shortlisted for employment, marking a step forward in inclusive hiring.

Organised by the National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA), under the Directorate General of Employment (DGE), Ministry of Labour & Employment, the event aimed to integrate PwDs into the workforce.

Held in collaboration with the American India Foundation, the fair brought together 79 candidates with locomotor disabilities, speech and hearing impairments, and visual impairments. Six companies—Reliance Retail, Domino’s Pizza, Compass Group, Teleperformance, Employment Express, and Anamata Outsourcing Pvt Ltd—offered roles such as delivery associate, HR recruiter, and customer support.

The event was attended by key officials, including JP Lakiang, Director of Employment, Government of Meghalaya, as the chief guest. Other dignitaries included Ram Shakal Sahani, Director of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC), Shillong, and representatives from the government and partner organisations.