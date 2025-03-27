A Meghalaya contingent will participate in the Karate India Organisation's U-21/Senior National Championship 2025 in Hyderabad starting today.

The three-day event will be held at the Kachibowli Indoor Stadium and conclude on March 29.

The 15 Meghalaya karatekas have been sent by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association and are led by coach Donboklang Lyngdoh and manager Rodrick Syiem.

Meghalaya contingent: Kynjailin L Mawnai (U-21 Women -50kg), Carene Sohiong (U-21 Women -55kg), Ram Lanong (U-21 Men -55kg), Gideon Tympuin (U-21 Men -60kg and Men Team Kata), Kynpham Kharkongor (U-21 Men -67kg), Rebeka Nongspung (Senior Women -50kg), Larisha Kurbah (Senior Women -55kg), Barisha Kharbani (Senior Women -61kg), Nangkitbok Phira (Senior Men -50kg), Cheltis Shylla (Senior Men -55kg), Paul Danny Kharmudai (Senior Men -60kg), Gary Daniel L Mawlong (Senior Men -67kg), Ialamphang Kharkongor (Senior Men -75kg), Ferdinand Samkupar Rani (Men Team Kata), Gregorwilson Makdoh (Men Team Kata)