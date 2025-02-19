Meghalaya government has designated seven counting centres for the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) election, covering 29 constituencies across multiple districts.

The Inter State Bus Terminus at Mawiong will serve as the primary counting hub, handling 13 constituencies including major areas like Mylliem, Mawlai, and Laitumkhrah-Malki. The NSCA Indoor Stadium in Nongpoh will manage vote counting for all five Ri-Bhoi district constituencies.

Electoral officials will conduct counting operations at various administrative offices: the Sub-Divisional Officer's office in Pynursla will handle Lyngkyrdem-Laitkroh and Nongskhen constituencies, while Sohra's SDO office will oversee counting for Sohra and Shella constituencies.

In the western regions, the Deputy Commissioner's office in Mairang will process results for Mairang-Nongkhlaw and Pariong-Mawthadraishan constituencies. The DC's office in Mawkyrwat will handle counting for Mawkyrwat and Langrin constituencies, while Nongstoin's DC office will manage three constituencies - Nongstoin, Rambrai-Jyrngam, and Mawshynrut.

The District Council Affairs Department's announcement ensures systematic vote counting across the Khasi Hills region, with designated centres strategically placed to handle their respective constituencies.