Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) P.N. Syiem informed that the District council will draft proposal to oppose Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in state.

The KHADC along with the various pressure groups and traditional bodies have unanimously resolved to oppose on the move of the Centre to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

After the meeting, PN Syiem informed that the draft will be an explanatory note, incorporating points of stakeholders to oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be drafted.

The stakeholders which attended the meeting include the prominent pressure groups Federation of Khasi States, Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep, Khasi Students’ Union, Hynniewtrep Youth Council, Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People, Hynniewtrep National Youth Front, Ri Bhoi Youth Federation and others.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Syiem said that the meeting deliberated on the on the resolution passed by the KHADC during the recently concluded session on June 24.

“We are firm in our stand to oppose the move by the Centre unanimously. We need to remember even before the British rule, rights over land, forest and even the customary practices remained untouched. The powerful British regime was not able to touch on our territories,” Syiem said.

He asserted that even the might of British Imperialism cannot dilute the traditional rights of the Khasis.

He said that Article 244 (2) of the Indian Constitution is very clear that the administration of tribal areas should be as per the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

“Bringing the UCC is not sound historically, constitutionally and will come in conflict with the customary rights of the people. I appeal to the state government to have the same mind as we do not want any dilution of our traditional rights,” Syiem.

He said that the standpoint of the opposition is based on the unique customs and practices, the land rights observed by the Khasi tribal community.