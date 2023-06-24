The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on June 24 tabled a deficit budget of Rs 55,080 for the year 2023-24, which was presented on the first day of the budget session of the council.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Sing Syiem tabled the full budget with a projected expenditure of Rs 253,12,04,610 and projected revenue of Rs 253,12,59,690.

Also in the session, the Council has also tabled Bills including- The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council Service (Amendment) Rules 2023 and the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (Protection and Promotion of Khasi Traditional Medicines) First Amendment Bill 2023.



Also Read: Meghalaya government does not interfere in KHADC's operations: state CM Conrad Sangma

Earlier on June 21, reacting over the latest developments, in the KHADC, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on June 21, said that the political dynamics of the district council differ from those of the state government and government does not interfere in the council's operations.

However, Sangma acknowledged the complications and challenges faced during the transition, expressing his refusal to intervene.

The growing proximity between Congress and the NPP has caused unhappiness among their alliance partner, the United Democratic Party (UDP), within the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government.