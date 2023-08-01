The Khasi Students’ Union on July 31 announced a 24-hour road blockade along National Highway-44 putting pressure on the government to repair the Shillong-Pynursla highway.



The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) South Central Circle called for a 24-hour road blockade beginning today, August 1.



The protest supported by Khasi-Jaintia Truck Drivers' and Owners' Union, Association of All India Tourists Permit of Pynursla, Pynursla Sumo, Taxi, Maxi Owners' Association , HNYF, FKJGP and Pynursla Taxi Association was effective from 5 am and this has made the entire National Highway 44 wear a deserted look.



The KSU in a statement have said vehicles will not be allowed to enter Pynursla from either Shillong or Dawki.



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