Due to the delay by the Union government to implement the Inner Line Permit in the State, the Khasi Students Union (KSU) on October 22 setup its own Inner Line Permit (ILP) and an infiltration check gate at Sonapur, East Jaiñtia Hills.

During the checking of the papers by the members of the KSU, they caught hold of a car carrying 28kgs of Marijuana (ganja) from one Hyundai i20 with the Assam registration (AS-11-U-7010).

Three people were inside but two managed to flee only the driver was caught and handed over to the police of Lumshnong police station and the ANTF team.

The action comes after the KSU over the previous several months, on numerous occasions discovered and stopped Bangladeshi immigrants in the area. Later, the ILP check gate of the Khasi Students Union was later shut down by the police.

In order to stop the flow of illegal immigrants, especially those from Bangladesh, the Khasi Students' Union of East Jaintia Hills district set up an Inner Line Permit (ILP) and an infiltration check gate at Sonapur on October 22.

The KSU's main objective in setting the ILP check gate is to send a clear message to the union government to speed up the ILP implementation under the BFR act. The union also demanded an Infiltration gate at Tongsen as early as possible.