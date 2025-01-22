The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has launched a widespread campaign urging citizens to reject Meghalaya's new investment promotion law, marking the latest opposition to legislation that critics say threatens indigenous land rights.

KSU activists distributed pamphlets across Shillong, targeting students, shopkeepers, and taxi drivers in their effort to raise awareness about the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation Act, 2024 (MSIPF). The campaign follows similar protests by other tribal organizations including HNYF and HNLC.

"The Act is draconian and tyrannical, concentrating powers in the hands of a few politicians while disregarding the people's mandate," said KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar. "It's inconceivable that such a dictatorial Act was passed without any debate or thorough discussion."

A key point of contention is the Act's provision for creating land banks to promote investment. In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Marngar demanded the government abandon these plans, arguing they could lead to tribal land alienation.

The union dismissed recent government modifications to the Act, including changing the implementing agency's name from IMA to MIPA and including Autonomous District Councils in the framework. These changes don't count for anything since the ambiguous and treacherous provisions still prevail, Marngar stated.

The KSU raised specific concerns about Section 39, which grants immunity to officials from legal proceedings. This impunity from the Rule of Law suggests malicious intentions by lawmakers to benefit themselves without judicial scrutiny, Marngar explained.

The union warns the Act could have far-reaching consequences, including increased illegal immigration, proliferation of shell companies, and environmental degradation. While acknowledging the need for private sector opportunities, KSU argues the current legislation primarily serves "a certain influential section of society" rather than indigenous interests.

Criticising the Act's simplified regulatory framework, Marngar cautioned: "The dangers that come along with over simplified regulatory framework is that it weakened consumer protection, lax environmental regulations can lead to pollution, resource depletion, etc., it increases inequality and widen market domination for large corporates."

The KSU has called for immediate amendments to the Act, particularly the removal of sections granting sweeping powers to government officials and committees.