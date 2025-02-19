Laitkor SC stunned Rangdajied United FC with a 2-0 victory in match 70 of the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium, Polo, dealing a heavy blow to RUFC’s title hopes. Later, Langsning FC dismantled Sawmer SC 5-0, powered by a Dauruhipaia Pale hat-trick.

Despite the results, the league standings remain unchanged. Rangdajied, currently third, now face an uphill battle for the title. To have any chance, they must defeat both Mawlai SC and Shillong Lajong FC while hoping for unlikely slip-ups from the top two. Meanwhile, Sawmer’s relegation worries deepened, as the teams below them have played two fewer matches. Laitkor and Langsning, on the other hand, have all but secured their top-tier status for next season.

Laitkor’s early double strike rocked Rangdajied. A mistake from RUFC goalkeeper Meshan Banjop Sumer led to a 21st-minute penalty, which Risuk Malngiang confidently slotted home. Two minutes later, Samborwell Mynsong capitalized on defensive frailties to fire in Laitkor’s second. Rangdajied struggled to recover, with their attack looking blunt and their defence missing key figures Arlangky Nongsiej and Balamlynti Khongjee.

Langsning’s thrashing of Sawmer was a second-half demolition job. The deadlock was broken just after the break when Dauruhipaia netted in the 48th minute, followed by Daohipaia Rymbai’s strike a minute later. Dauruhipaia struck twice more in the 51st and 61st minutes, completing his hat-trick in style despite being closely marked by Greatstar Shanpru. His final goal was a rocket into the top corner, leaving Sawmer keeper Edison Suna with no chance.

Suna managed to save a late penalty for Dajiedlang Wanshnong’s attempt in the 67th minute, but the damage was already done. Lamgougin Khongsai added insult to injury with a 90th-minute goal, sealing Langsning’s dominant win.

One match is scheduled for today, with Nangkiew Irat SC taking on Nongthymmai SC at 3 pm.