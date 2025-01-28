Laitkor SC defeated Sawmer SC 2-1 in today's OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 match at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, today.

Samborwell Mynsong (5’, 18’) scored twice in under 20 minutes before Shanmeiaki Warlarpih (32') pulled one back in the first half itself and there were no further goals in the match.

In the first leg, Laitkor had blanked Sawmer 2-0 on October 28.

This was Laitkor's second straight win in the second leg, following on from their 4-0 triumph over Nongthymmai SC five days ago. They are now in fourth place in the standings with 16 points from five wins, one draw and five defeats.

On the other hand, Sawmer are going through a rough patch - this was their fifth defeat in a row. They are seventh with 11 points from three wins, two draws and six losses.

Tomorrow Nongthymmai will face Langsning FC at 2:30 pm.