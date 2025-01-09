Shillong Lajong battled from a goal down to a 3-1 victory against Rangdajied United in the first quarterfinal of the Meghalaya State League 2024 at the Wahiajer Sports Complex today to become the first team to reach the semifinals.

The result knocked defending champions Rangdajied out of the competition, maintaining a tradition in the MSL - no champions have ever been able to win two titles in a row.

Ieitlang Syiemlieh (4') scored first for Rangdajied before Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi's (7'P, 62') brace and an own goal conceded by RUFC's Manbhakupar Iawphniaw (87').

This was the fourth meeting between the Shillong-based teams in the MSL and Lajong now have a 3-1 lead in terms of overall head-to-head.

In front of a passionate and large crowd, Ieitlang began proceedings with an acrobatic flying header to meet an Owanijuh Pajuh cross early on in the game. Just a minute later, however, Lajong's Deibormame Tongper was cut down in the box and Iohborlang stepped up to take the shot to the right of the goalkeeper.

In the second half, Iohbor took a free-kick, which he curled up and over the wall of defenders from just outside the box. Meshan Banjop Sumer got his hand to the ball with a dive but the custodian could not keep it out.

RUFC tried to make their way back into the match but were unable to find the equaliser and their hearts sank after their own goal was conceded. It came about after Yohaan Benjamin, on the right flank, cut the ball back sharply looking for an SLFC teammate but Manbha Iawphniaw inadvertently put it into his own net.

Iohborlang was named Player of the Match and received his award from Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla.

The next two quarterfinals will both be held on Saturday. In a Jaintia Hills Derby, Sutnga (East Jaintia Hills) and Ladthadlaboh (West Jaintia Hills) will face off at the Diengshynrum Artificial Turf in Khliehriat; these two clubs have never met in the MSL before.

In Shillong, at the SSA Stadium, Mawlai and Khliehmawlieh will be involved in a rematch of the MSL 2023 semifinal; Khliehmawlieh had sensationally defeated Mawlai last year over two legs but then were pipped in the title match by Rangdajied.