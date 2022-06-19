Meghalaya is wracked by massive floods, with 18 people killed so far this week as a result of landslides and floods. In the state, about 5 lakh people have been displaced to relief camps. Landslides disrupted road communication between Shillong, Guwahati, and Tripura. Since April, 27 people have died in the state as a result of floods and landslides.

Meanwhile, in the state, a search and rescue operation is underway. Rescue efforts are being carried out by the NDRF and SDRF crews. Due to severe road damage, two key national highways in Meghalaya remain closed.

Conrad Sangma, Meghalaya’s chief minister communicated with Home Minister Amit Shah and will meet with him today to brief him on the state’s current situation. Sangma also met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and updated her about the flood situation, He also asked her to provide support as Meghalaya has received unprecedented rainfall that has caused a huge amount of damage in terms of lives, agriculture, infrastructure, livestock and in many other ways.