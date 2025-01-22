Langsning FC ended their three-game losing streak with a spectacular comeback victory to beat Nongrim Hills SC 4-3 in the return leg of the OC Blue Shillong Premier League 2024 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo, on January 22.

Nongrim were ahead before Langsning fought their way back with goals from Mecheal Roy Kurbah (38’), Daohipaia Rymbai (56’, 66’) and Laldanmawia (86’P). Special mention has to go to Nongrim Hills' Alem Khongwir (25’, 82’, 90’+1), who did that rare thing - score a hat-trick in a losing cause.

Incidentally, this was an exact reversal of their first leg meeting - in that game Nongrim Hills overturned a deficit to win 4-3 on December 6.

Meanwhile, it was more of the same from Rangdajied United FC and Nangkiew Irat SC, who played out a 0-0 draw in the early kick-off. Their first leg encounter on 7 January had also ended the same way.

The win moves Langsning to 10 points but does not improve their position in the standings; they remain in eighth place and Rangdajied (20 points) also stay third. Nangkiew Irat and Nongrim Hills both had 13 points before today but the draw means Nangkiew Irat move up one spot to fourth, dropping their nearest rivals down to fifth.

Bankit Nongrum cut the ball back for Alem to strike his first goal into the top corner of the net but before half time Langsning equalised with Mecheal flicking in a header from a long throw-in by Chusrang Sangma.

Langsning piled on the pressure in the early part of the second half with Nongrim Hills unable to have any real control of proceedings. A terrible mix-up between Baskhem Shanpru and goalkeeper Urbanity Makhroh saw both leave the ball for the other and Daohipaia helped himself and tapped the live ball into the net. His second goal was an impressive effort that saw him trap a diagonal ball on the run and fire it in accurately while being harried by a defender.

Alem, though, was the real danger man with his lightning speed that saw him get past his marker to receive a through ball, which he struck low past Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh to make it 3-2 in the 82nd minute. However, a foul in the box three minutes later allowed Langsning another breather and Laldanmawia converted it easily enough.

However, Alem ensured that Nongrim Hills remained in with a chance right until the final whistle by getting his third goal in the first minute of stoppage time, again with his brilliant pace. There was indeed a chance for an equaliser a couple of minutes later but Banshemphang Kurbah blazed a shot from close range over the crossbar.

Earlier, Rangdajied had the best chance of the 90 minutes to go ahead with a penalty around half an hour into the game against Nangkiew Irat. Arlangky Nongsiej put the spot kick low into the bottom of the net but the referee insisted on a retake because of an infringement among the Rangdajied players. Arlangky then went for a carbon copy but this time the ball hit the upright.

On balance, Rangdajied created a few more chances to score than their opponents but they were left bitterly frustrated with another goalless draw, while Nangkiew Irat were clearly happier with the result even if they pushed into attack mode whenever they had the opportunity.

There will be just one match tomorrow, between Laitkor SC and Nongthymmai SC at 2:30 pm. Nongthymmai had defeated Laitkor 3-1 in the first leg on November 4.