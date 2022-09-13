Rikmenlang Lamare, the last of the 6 absconding prisoners from Jowai Jail, has been apprehended by the Village Defence Party (VDP) Barato Area and the members of the Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation Barato Unit on Tuesday.

Rikmenlang has been nabbed by the VDP and the HITO at around 11 AM and was later handed to the Police Department of West Jaintia Hills.

After receiving news that Rikmenlang has been hiding in the area, VDP secretary Resto Sten along with the members of the HITO acting on the tip-off pursued to find Rikmenlang.

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Notably, six undertrial prisoners escaped from a jail in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district on Saturday after attacking and overpowering the guards.

I Love You Talang, who was among the four who escaped from jail, was allegedly killed by a mob in Shangpung, West Jaintia Hills district on Sunday.

Another, Ramesh Dkhar narrowly escaped the fury of a mob at Shangpung and was re-arrested by the police on Monday.

Six prisoners, including I Love You Talang, Marsanki Tariang, Rikmenlang Lamare, Shidorki Dkhar, Loadestar Tang, and Ramesh Dkhar, who were earlier arrested in a murder case, escaped from Jowai District Jail after hitting a security guard.