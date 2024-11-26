Legal professionals intensified awareness about women's rights and protection mechanisms during a dedicated programme commemorating the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The District Legal Services Authority, East Khasi Hills, partnered with the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority to host a targeted community engagement at Khatarshnong Laitkroh C&RD Block, focusing on critical legal safeguards for women.

P Riahtam, a Legal Aid Counsel from Shillong, dissected the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, explaining maintenance provisions under Section 144 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS). Her presentation illuminated legal pathways for women seeking protection and financial support.

Complementing Riahtam's insights, A Khongsit, Station Inspector from Sohra Police Station, addressed the escalating challenge of cyber violence targeting women and girls. The presentation underscored the digital realm's emerging threats and legal recourse available.

Villagers from Laitmawroh and Ramkheng actively participated in the subsequent interactive session, signalling growing community awareness about women's rights and legal protections.

The event strategically combined legal expertise with grassroots engagement, promoting a comprehensive approach to combating gender-based violence.