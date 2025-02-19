Twenty local youth successfully completed an intensive six-day plumbing training programme at the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC), marking a significant step toward addressing skilled labour demands in Meghalaya's growing infrastructure sector.

The programme, conducted from February 11-18, equipped participants with hands-on experience in pipeline installation, trench digging, and essential repair techniques for both residential and commercial buildings.

"There's a rising demand for skilled plumbers due to rapid infrastructure development in our region," said Prof. S.M. Sungoh, Principal In-charge of DDUCC, during the valedictory ceremony. "This training aligns perfectly with both NEP 2020 guidelines and local employment needs."

Latu Nartiang, Branch Manager of Meghalaya Co-op. Apex Bank's Ummulong Branch, highlighted financial opportunities for trained plumbers. Programme Coordinator Wolnish Rymbai noted strong community response to DDUCC's vocational training initiatives.

The college, a constituent of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), continues to expand its vocational education offerings in line with regional development needs and the National Education Policy 2020.