Meghalaya: Local youth master plumbing skills at NEHU community college
NEHU community college in Meghalaya offers plumbing courses to equip youth with practical skills. The initiative aims to boost employability and reduce unemployment.
Twenty local youth successfully completed an intensive six-day plumbing training programme at the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Community College (DDUCC), marking a significant step toward addressing skilled labour demands in Meghalaya's growing infrastructure sector.
The programme, conducted from February 11-18, equipped participants with hands-on experience in pipeline installation, trench digging, and essential repair techniques for both residential and commercial buildings.
"There's a rising demand for skilled plumbers due to rapid infrastructure development in our region," said Prof. S.M. Sungoh, Principal In-charge of DDUCC, during the valedictory ceremony. "This training aligns perfectly with both NEP 2020 guidelines and local employment needs."
Latu Nartiang, Branch Manager of Meghalaya Co-op. Apex Bank's Ummulong Branch, highlighted financial opportunities for trained plumbers. Programme Coordinator Wolnish Rymbai noted strong community response to DDUCC's vocational training initiatives.
The college, a constituent of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), continues to expand its vocational education offerings in line with regional development needs and the National Education Policy 2020.
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