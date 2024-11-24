Meghalaya's hopes of batting deep on the final day fell short as they were bowled out for 172 in their second innings, handing Delhi a commanding victory by an innings and 191 runs. The match concluded within an hour of the fourth day’s play at the MCA Ground in Polo, Shillong.

Resuming at 141/5, Meghalaya could only add 31 runs before their innings folded. The morning conditions, often challenging for batters due to overnight moisture, played into the hands of Delhi’s bowlers.

Delhi’s pacers dominated the contest, with Udhav Mohan claiming 5/59 in 24.4 overs and Arnav S Bugga picking 5/46 in 22. The duo accounted for all 10 wickets in the innings, finishing with match figures of 9/147 and 8/88 respectively. Arnav also starred with the bat, smashing 114 in Delhi’s mammoth 623/5 declared, which featured standout performances by Aaryavir Sehwag (297) and Dhanya Nakra (130).

Meghalaya showed glimpses of resistance, with Gaurav Narleng scoring 95 in the first innings and Kshitij Singhania contributing 62. However, their bowling unit struggled to contain Delhi’s relentless batting onslaught.

The Meghalaya side now gears up to face Baroda in their next fixture, starting November 28 in Shillong. Baroda, unbeaten in three matches this season, promise to be formidable opponents, adding another challenging test for the hosts.