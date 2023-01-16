All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Meghalaya on January 18 for a public meeting in the North Garo Hills district, the party said on January 15.

This will be her second visit to Hill State where she will also conduct a public meeting at the Dilma Apal Playground, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills on January 18 at noon and will be accompanied by the National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Meghalaya TMC State-in-Charge Manas R. Bhunia, Meghalaya TMC State President Charles Pyngrope, AITC MP and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, Meghalaya TMC State-in-Charge Manas R Bhunia, and Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma will also be in attendance at the public event.

In December last year, Mamata Banerjee had also the capital city of Shillong where she launched Meghalaya TMC’s unique financial assistance scheme for women – WE Card – which has garnered over 3.14 lakh registrations so far.

Besides this, the TMC chief also discussed strategies with party leaders.

As per the schedule, Mamata Banerjee interacted with the party leaders on December 13 to discuss strategies of the state for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mamata Banerjee also meets party leaders from all the 60 Assembly seats and also interacted with civil society groups and leaders of the state.

The TMC, which did not run for a single seat in the 2018 Meghalaya assembly election, took over as the state's main opposition party in November last year when 12 of the 17 Congress legislators, led by former chief minister Mukul Sangma and Pyngrope, defected to the West Bengal-based political party.

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