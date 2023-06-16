Meghalaya police arrested one Trophius Nongbri for the alleged murder of his pregnant wife, Stefani Lyngdoh Nonglait at their residence near the cemetery of the Phudmuri Presbyterian church at Mali-1, Mawlai Mawdatbaki on Wednesday night.

The police arrested the husband following an FIR by her sister, Amanda Lyngdoh Nonglait at Mawlai police station on Thursday alleging that she suspects that her brother-in-law might have murdered her elder sister who was two months pregnant since her body was found under mysterious circumstances.

The sister also mentioned that the family members were informed about the death of her elder sister by her brother-in-law who claimed that she had committed suicide.

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According to the victim's sister, they suspect it is a case of murder since there are contusions on her neck.

A senior police official informed that they have received an FIR for suspected murder adding that a case has already been registered at Mawlai police station.



“But the investigation is on to ascertain the truth,” a senior police official said.



The police again brought the husband to the residence on Thursday to narrate the episode of how he had found his wife. The K-9 team also accompanied the police team.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem at NEIGRIHMS hospital.

