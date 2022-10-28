A massive fire broke out in Ïew Laitumkhrah in the early hours of Friday (October 28) morning.

No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, however, it is suspected due to a short circuit in the electrical connection within the market.

Fire and Emergency services have put out the raging fire.

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On October 24, a fire broke out in the 11 Mile area of Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

After the incident, two firefighting teams from Meghalaya and Assam responded immediately and brought the fire under control after about an hour of work.

Though no casualties have been reported, this massive fire break has damaged properties worth several lakhs.

According to local police, a large amount of rubber stored inside the factory had been burned to ash. At the same time, the factory workers worked hard to extract the raw rubber from within the factory.