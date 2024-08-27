Meghalaya: Massive fire guts furniture shop in Shillong's Pohkseh
A massive fire broke out at a furniture shop in Shillong's Pohkseh locality on August 27, causing significant damage. No casualties were reported, but goods worth over Rs 4 lakh were destroyed.
Advertisement
A massive fire engulfed a furniture shop in Shillong's Pohkseh locality, on August 27.
On receiving information, the Meghalaya Police immediately rushed to the spot.
While no casualties were reported, the personnel informed that goods worth over Rs 4 lakh were destroyed due to the fire, as per media reports.
The shop was reportedly closed when the fire began.
This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today