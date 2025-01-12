A near-flawless Mawlai surged to an 8-0 victory in their Meghalaya State League 2024 quarterfinal against Khliehmawlieh at the SSA Stadium on January 11 to book their place in the last four of the state's biggest football tournament.

The other game of the day saw Ladthadlaboh come from a goal down to defeat Sutnga 5-2 in a Jaintia Hills Derby in Diengshynrum, Khliehriat. Shillong Lajong became the first team to reach the semis by beating holders Rangdajied United 3-1 in the first quarterfinal last week.

Sutnga and Ladthadlaboh had never met before in this tournament and Sutnga, based in East Jaintia Hills, took the lead in the 13th minute via Raplangki Lyngdoh. However, less than 10 minutes from half time Ladthadlaboh of West Jaintia Hills drew level through Rangdajied Sayoo (36').

It was largely one-way traffic in the second half, with Ladthadlaboh putting on a special performance that saw them score thanks to Dangaitlang Mulieh (51'), Rangdajied (68') again, Banteilang Shylla (70') and Dowell John Shylla (89'). In the midst of this Solmon Sympli (77') found a second goal for Sutnga but it was a bit too late by then.

Khliehmawlieh, MSL 2023's runners-up, famously defeated Mawlai in the semifinals in the last edition of the tournament, which is organised by the Meghalaya Football Association with support of the Meghalaya government. However, a repeat of that was not to be this year, with Mawlai making no mistakes over the course of 90 minutes.

Mawlai took a 2-0 lead in the first half, with an own goal in the 26th minute followed by Khrawkupar Jana netting in the 35th. Robert Khongriah (53', 55') scored in quick succession in the second half, followed by substitute Romarius Laban (64', 83'), Khrawkupar (87') again and Kevin Rymbai (90'+1) as Mawlai did not let up their attacking play for even a moment.

The first goal came after a free-kick was delivered into the box and a Khliehmawlieh defender put the ball into his own net while trying to prevent Mawlai's Donlad Diengdoh from getting to it. Less than 10 minutes later, the Khliehmawlieh back line intercepted a pass but the ball fell to Khrawkupar, who unleashed one of his classic left-footers to beat the opposition goalkeeper Handbill Savio Syiemlieh at the near post.

Khliehmawlieh had a chance to pull one back before the break thanks to Kyntiew Myrthong, who scored the winning goal against Mawlai in MSL 2023, but his touch was a little too heavy while beating the keeper and the ball went out for a goal kick.

If Khliehmawlieh were to get back into the game they would need to find a goal early in the second half but, instead, it was Mawlai that further extended their lead with a quickfire two strikes by Robert, one with his left boot and the other with his right.

Substitute Romarius Laban then got in on the act, with his second goal headed in from a very tight angle. Khrawkupar then became the third Mawlai player to register a brace of goals and substitute Kevin then scored the last of the encounter, following a cross from Robertson.

For his fine efforts, Robertson was named Player of the Match and received his trophy from Meghalaya Football Association President Hamletson Dohling.

The fourth and last quarterfinal will be between Chipakkore and Rymbai Shkenshynriah at the PA Sangma Stadium in Tura on January 14 at 1pm.