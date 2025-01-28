Mawlai FC secured a historic spot in their first Meghalaya State League (MSL) final with a narrow 1-0 victory over Ladthadlaboh in the semifinal at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, Shillong.

The lone goal came in the 29th minute, courtesy of Damanbhalang Chyne, who capitalised on a defensive mix-up to score. Ladthadlaboh, despite spirited efforts, couldn’t find the equaliser in what was their first-ever MSL semifinal appearance.

The match, played under floodlights, saw enthusiastic support from both sides, with fans travelling from West Jaintia Hills to cheer for Ladthadlaboh. Early on, their player Buromlangki Salahe forced Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare into a sharp save, but Mawlai looked the more threatening side, consistently feeding striker Donlad Diengdoh.

The breakthrough came from a long ball aimed at Donlad, who outpaced the defense. Ladthadlaboh keeper Ialamlang Biam rushed out to clear but misjudged the situation, leading to a scramble in the box. Chyne seized the moment, calmly slotting the ball into the net to give Mawlai the lead.

Ladthadlaboh pressed hard for an equalizer but couldn’t breach Mawlai’s organised defence. Mawlai, too, had chances to extend their lead but failed to convert. A late downpour added to the tension, with fans anxiously watching until the final whistle.

Ialamlang, who delivered an otherwise impressive performance with key saves, was inconsolable after the match, reflecting on the error that led to the goal.

Mawlai will now face the winners of today’s second semifinal between Rymbai Shkenshynriah and Shillong Lajong at the Wahiajer Multipurpose Sports Complex. Lajong, the 2019 champions, will aim to assert their dominance, while R Shkenshynriah look to continue their impressive campaign.