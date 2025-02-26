Mawlai SC took one giant leap closer to defending the OC Blue Shillong Premier League title by beating Rangdajied United FC 1-0 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo on February 25.

Earlier, Langsning FC edged Laitkor SC by the same 1-0 margin to retake fourth position in the standings. Khrawkupar Jana (36') scored for Mawlai and Melambha Shabong (90'+2) for Langsning.

Mawlai's victory in what was an intense 90 minutes had the effect of also knocking third-placed Rangdajied out of contention for the OC Blue SPL 2024 title. With two matches to go, there is no way RUFC can overtake Mawlai's haul of 41 points. The only other remaining challengers are Shillong Lajong FC but they are 5 points adrift of Mawlai. Meanwhile, Langsning reclaimed fourth position from Laitkor, leading 24 points to 23. Laitkor still have a game in hand, however.

Rangdajied started their must-win match in good spirits, with at least four good chances in the first half hour. Benny Khriam could not get on top of a bouncing ball, Ieitlang Syiemlieh was denied by a dive from Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhamiki Lamare and Balamlynti Khongjee and Owanijuh Pajuh were both narrowly off target.

Mawlai appeared a little rattled by this but it was they who would go on to find the breakthrough, with Khrawkupar sliding to meet a pass, which he sent past a defender and the diving RUFC goalie Meshan Banjop Sumer. Khraw did not hold back in his celebration at scoring against his former club and was shown a yellow card for removing his jersey.

Meshan would go on to make a superb save to keep out Damanbhalang Chyne's attempt in the second half. The Mawlai player had another go 10 minutes later but this time was wide of the mark. For their part, Rangdajied only once came close to equalising, with Benny hitting the woodwork with a header. The team failed to find ways to penetrate the Mawlai defence and were poor in passing and controlling the ball.

Earlier, it looked like Langsning and Laitkor were going to play a repeat of their first leg encounter, which ended 0-0, before the stoppage time goal changed all that.

Melambha scored off a free-kick, with Laitkor keeper Hukumskhem Marbaniang rushing out to try to punch it away but he was unable to do so. A Laitkor defender posted at the back did clear the ball but the assistant referee ruled that it had already crossed the goal line.

For the most part Laitkor and Langsning resorted to long range shots as neither side looked confident or able enough to work the ball into the other's box for an attempt from nearer the goal. Laitkor did come fairly close in the 81st minute thanks to a corner but some frantic defending from Langsning prevented a goal.

There will be just one match today, between Sawmer SC and Ryntih FC at 3 pm.